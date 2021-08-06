Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MERC. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.59 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercer International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.77.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $11.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.58 million, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%. On average, analysts expect that Mercer International will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

In related news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 570.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

