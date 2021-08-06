Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 205 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after purchasing an additional 372,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,450 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE:IQV opened at $248.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $254.05.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.