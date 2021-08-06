Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,342 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,342 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $37,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

