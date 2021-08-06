Meridian Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.7% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 753,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,684,000 after purchasing an additional 196,283 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 598,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.65 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

