Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 246 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.43.

NYSE STZ opened at $219.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

