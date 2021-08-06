Meridian Wealth Management LLC Takes $456,000 Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Ethan Allen Interiors as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,035,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,433,000 after acquiring an additional 142,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 46,752 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 298,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 117,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 18,191 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETH stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $599.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.87. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.81%. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.31%.

ETH has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

