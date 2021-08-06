Meridian Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,981 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 48.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 956,876 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $137,627,000 after purchasing an additional 314,279 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,013 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.4% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 18.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,947 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $137,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,105.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,137 shares of company stock valued at $18,720,524. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.19.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $136.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.66.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

