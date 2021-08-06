Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Announces Earnings Results

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%.

NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,098. The firm has a market cap of $747.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.54. Merus has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRUS shares. Citigroup raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

In other news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

