Meta Trading 19.5% Lower This Week (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Meta coin can now be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meta has a total market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00055737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00016352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $370.57 or 0.00867869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00096426 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00041863 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

MTA is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

