Metaverse ETP (ETP) Hits Market Cap of $10.57 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $10.57 million and $73,867.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,769.12 or 0.06791738 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00127034 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Coin Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,772,955 coins and its circulating supply is 78,772,857 coins. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

