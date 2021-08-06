MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.13% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

MGM has been the topic of several other reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.15.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.68. The company had a trading volume of 217,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,113,866. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $45.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.52) EPS. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at $110,007. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,575. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

