MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $59.29, but opened at $65.21. MGP Ingredients shares last traded at $67.43, with a volume of 1,488 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $248,586.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $255,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,867 shares of company stock valued at $990,215 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 19.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after purchasing an additional 49,635 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 21.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MGP Ingredients by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

