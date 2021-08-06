Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Mizuho cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $149.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 88.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.94.

Microchip Technology shares are set to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total value of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Analog Century Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 104,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

