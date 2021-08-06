Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at B. Riley

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.53% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCHP. TheStreet raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.17.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $149.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 88.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.94. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $166.67.

Shares of Microchip Technology are going to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015 over the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 38.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,616,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,672,000 after acquiring an additional 231,486 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,860,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39,449 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,777,000 after purchasing an additional 223,147 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after purchasing an additional 25,388 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.