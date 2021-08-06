Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,172 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.3% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 116,231 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,487,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,823,000. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 44,688 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $289.52 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $290.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

