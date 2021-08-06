MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,887 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of MICT worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MICT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in MICT in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MICT in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MICT by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MICT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in MICT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Get MICT alerts:

In other news, CEO Darren Mercer purchased 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $8,460,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MICT opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14. MICT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $8.45.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on MICT in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MICT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT).

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.