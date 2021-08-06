Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 165,412 shares.The stock last traded at $108.42 and had previously closed at $110.08.

MSEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood cut Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 0.31.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $25,851.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,800 shares of company stock worth $645,661 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.