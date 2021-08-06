Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 219,689 Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 219,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of OLO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $35.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.46. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $44.89.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

OLO Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

