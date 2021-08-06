Millennium Management LLC Has $6.17 Million Stock Holdings in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 469.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 653,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539,128 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palo Alto Investors LP acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth $21,674,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth $2,139,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gritstone bio by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gritstone bio by 624.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of GRTS stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $341.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.25. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 167.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

