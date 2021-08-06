Millennium Management LLC Purchases 202,896 Shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 189.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,896 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Property REIT were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 19.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 938,600.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Property REIT stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $710.17 million, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.67. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

