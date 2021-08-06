Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Get Frontier Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FRONU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.79.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.