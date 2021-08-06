Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,477 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.22% of JELD-WEN worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 10,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after buying an additional 938,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at $23,573,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,064,000 after buying an additional 618,619 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,745,000 after purchasing an additional 412,480 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth about $9,819,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JELD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $27.63 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.04.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.