Millennium Management LLC Sells 57,605 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,605 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,103,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,448 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 500.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,201,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCT. Barclays reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.82.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -173.12. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $67,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 546,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,058,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $969,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 450,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480,256.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,240 shares of company stock worth $5,756,083 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

