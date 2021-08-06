Millennium Management LLC Trims Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 872.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACCO opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $837.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

