MimbleWimbleCoin Trading Up 11% Over Last 7 Days (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $6.06 or 0.00014229 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $65.23 million and $240,544.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.69 or 0.00391349 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.80 or 0.01091240 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,762,516 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.