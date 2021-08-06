Mining Core Coin (MCC) Price Down 5% Over Last Week

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 5th. One Mining Core Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Mining Core Coin has a total market capitalization of $16,509.89 and approximately $169.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00046262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00148868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00101824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,310.35 or 1.00156323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $335.18 or 0.00832811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 . The official website for Mining Core Coin is miningcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

