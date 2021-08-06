MintMe.com Coin Price Reaches $0.0024 on Major Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $454,371.34 and $58.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

