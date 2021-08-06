Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 8,119 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,119 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period.

SCHM stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.76. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,518. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.94. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $79.58.

