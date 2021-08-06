Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $13,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proequities Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 288.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 97 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of BATS:IYT traded up $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.53. The stock had a trading volume of 429,425 shares. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.33.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

