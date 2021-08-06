Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth $949,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 55,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $78.41. The stock had a trading volume of 28,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,575. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.04. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.23.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

