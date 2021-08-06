Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $8.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,254 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.81. 240,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,500,082. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $127.91 and a twelve month high of $139.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.25.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

