Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 806,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $26,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,256. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.33. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.