Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 6,852 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $18,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,332,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 460,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,385,000 after purchasing an additional 81,808 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.42. The stock had a trading volume of 24,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,312. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

