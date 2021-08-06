Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 69 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 63.9% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 146,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,408,000 after buying an additional 56,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,118,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 101.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVOG traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,286. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $141.20 and a 1-year high of $207.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.24.

