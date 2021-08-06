Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.83 EPS

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of MRTX traded down $11.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,767. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.17. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $123.66 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRTX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.64.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

