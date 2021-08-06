Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $16,110.00

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for $148.18 or 0.00342183 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $25.81 million and approximately $16,110.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00048103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00123346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00158104 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,210.14 or 0.99782460 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.36 or 0.00802137 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 174,184 coins. The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

