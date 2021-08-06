Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $100,837.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $25.77 million and $100,837.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for $48.72 or 0.00114367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00047827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00113539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00145125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,603.48 or 1.00007297 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.20 or 0.00803270 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 528,935 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

