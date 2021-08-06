Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITEY opened at $15.65 on Friday. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $18.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MITEY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Macquarie upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

