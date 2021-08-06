Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$0.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.07 billion-$12.07 billion.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MITEY opened at $15.65 on Friday. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $18.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.67.
Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi Estate will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About Mitsubishi Estate
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 13 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.
