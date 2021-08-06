Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Boosts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,090,782.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded up $1.99 on Friday, hitting $99.82. 578,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,694,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.93. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

