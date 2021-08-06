Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,094 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 980.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after buying an additional 1,153,097 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 10,682.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after buying an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 58.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,821,000 after buying an additional 334,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in FedEx by 290.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $96,395,000 after buying an additional 250,579 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,542,955.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $15,325,618. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.09. The stock had a trading volume of 67,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,517. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $171.32 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

