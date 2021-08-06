Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Increases Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,017 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,953 shares during the period. Twitter comprises 0.7% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 41.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 13.3% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 48.5% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 565.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 598,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,156,000 after purchasing an additional 508,300 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $67.96. The stock had a trading volume of 242,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,874,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.41 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.51.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,903 shares of company stock worth $2,997,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

