MKM Partners Boosts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $422.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $363.00 to $422.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $381.33.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $380.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $384.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $897,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $1,492,387.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,062.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $30,324,818 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

