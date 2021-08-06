ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) PT Raised to $186.00

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MODV. TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get ModivCare alerts:

MODV opened at $180.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $82.30 and a 52 week high of $184.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ModivCare will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.