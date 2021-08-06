ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) PT Raised to $186.00

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MODV. TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
MODV opened at $180.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $82.30 and a 52 week high of $184.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000.
ModivCare Company Profile
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.
