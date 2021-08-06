Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $73.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCRI. Truist upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

MCRI opened at $65.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.77. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

