Monty K. Allen Sells 4,597 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Monty K. Allen sold 4,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $156,665.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IRMD opened at $36.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $443.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.43 and a beta of 1.05.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in IRadimed by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in IRadimed by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in IRadimed by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IRadimed by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRMD shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

