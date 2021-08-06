Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,820 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group accounts for about 1.6% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC owned 0.07% of SVB Financial Group worth $21,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SIVB traded up $19.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $588.35. 4,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,925. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $221.55 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $565.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total value of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,918.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 25,716 shares valued at $14,958,966. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.74.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.