Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 4,173 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 125,756 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 20,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 175,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,205,000 after buying an additional 17,774 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $55.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,964,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.31. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $228.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,817 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.