Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $3.07 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 236.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,295 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,958,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $675,837,000 after purchasing an additional 75,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.09. The company had a trading volume of 67,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,517. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $171.32 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $15,325,618 in the last quarter. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

