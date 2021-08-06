Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 109,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,399,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,621,000 after buying an additional 105,721 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 129,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 104,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.68. 127,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,396,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $174.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.