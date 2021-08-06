Mooncoin (MOON) Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.44 or 0.00353172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000657 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

